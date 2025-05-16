IFCI consolidated net profit rises 70.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.68% to Rs 413.61 crore

Net profit of IFCI rose 70.46% to Rs 227.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.68% to Rs 413.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 605.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.00% to Rs 171.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 1876.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1986.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

