Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 73.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 73.78% to Rs 358.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 9692.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8227.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.08% to Rs 1301.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 765.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 34156.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31741.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

