Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.73% to Rs 63.19 crore

Net loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 125.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.73% to Rs 63.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 72.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 83.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.11% to Rs 333.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 531.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

63.19179.17333.97531.06-13.0717.84-12.064.45-11.1439.09-51.5210.67-16.2334.13-72.49-7.55-16.36125.27-72.6283.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News