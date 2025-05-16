Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banganga Paper Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Banganga Paper Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18527.27% to Rs 20.49 crore

Net profit of Banganga Paper Industries reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18527.27% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14797.44% to Rs 58.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.490.11 18527 58.100.39 14797 OPM %9.810 -8.18-5.13 - PBDT1.800 0 4.07-0.02 LP PBT1.410 0 2.66-0.02 LP NP1.00-0.01 LP 1.88-0.02 LP

