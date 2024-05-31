Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rander Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rander Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 29.30% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.30% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 178.79% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 3.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.111.57 -29 3.963.49 13 OPM %79.28-15.92 -63.6425.50 - PBDT0.88-0.25 LP 2.520.89 183 PBT0.87-0.25 LP 2.460.88 180 NP0.65-0.18 LP 1.840.66 179

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

