Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.67% to Rs 5.92 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 77.27% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.77% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 25.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

5.925.9625.3221.102.205.035.575.310.150.362.111.240.110.321.951.090.050.221.610.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News