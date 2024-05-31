Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.67% to Rs 5.92 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 77.27% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.77% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 25.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.925.96 -1 25.3221.10 20 OPM %2.205.03 -5.575.31 - PBDT0.150.36 -58 2.111.24 70 PBT0.110.32 -66 1.951.09 79 NP0.050.22 -77 1.610.81 99

