Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 195.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.24% to Rs 37.16 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 195.12% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.24% to Rs 37.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.79% to Rs 19.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.69% to Rs 106.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

