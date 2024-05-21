Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 195.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 195.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 97.24% to Rs 37.16 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 195.12% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.24% to Rs 37.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.79% to Rs 19.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.69% to Rs 106.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.1618.84 97 106.0360.01 77 OPM %17.7613.85 -18.7816.96 - PBDT7.773.32 134 25.0712.93 94 PBT7.563.11 143 24.2012.15 99 NP6.052.05 195 19.458.89 119

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

