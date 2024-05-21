Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 122.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion &amp; Retail standalone net profit rises 122.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 50.53% to Rs 61.07 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 122.46% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.53% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.19% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 230.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales61.0740.57 51 230.10201.76 14 OPM %9.247.07 -8.257.67 - PBDT4.682.35 99 15.4612.10 28 PBT4.201.91 120 13.5710.33 31 NP3.071.38 122 10.187.76 31

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

