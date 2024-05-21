Sales rise 50.53% to Rs 61.07 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 122.46% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.53% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.19% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 230.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

61.0740.57230.10201.769.247.078.257.674.682.3515.4612.104.201.9113.5710.333.071.3810.187.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News