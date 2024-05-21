Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 40.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 40.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 19.08 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 40.36% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.22% to Rs 6.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 63.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.0816.06 19 63.2355.85 13 OPM %19.0817.31 -17.5917.06 - PBDT3.482.55 36 9.928.58 16 PBT3.092.24 38 8.507.43 14 NP2.331.66 40 6.335.40 17

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

