Oswal Agro Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.32% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.32% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.86% to Rs 4.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 93.31% to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.6223.161.8727.95-211.29-9.89-337.43-33.741.900.964.3016.401.810.873.9416.041.14-1.894.5723.88

