SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 23.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 22.35 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 23.75% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.3521.1980.5481.7818.2417.6617.5917.2413.8111.16

