Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 1.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.08% to Rs 3355.25 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 1.59% to Rs 522.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 514.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 3355.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3255.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3355.253255.0620.3220.50766.22758.30657.58661.41522.38514.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News