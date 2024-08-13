Chadha Papers consolidated net profit declines 85.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 156.35 croreNet profit of Chadha Papers declined 85.24% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 156.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales156.35158.05 -1 OPM %4.7421.61 -PBDT5.6731.13 -82 PBT4.3228.84 -85 NP3.1821.55 -85
