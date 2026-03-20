Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.6%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.39%

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.6%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.39%

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Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Silver Touch Technologies Ltd has lost 5.89% over last one month compared to 11.35% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 10.96% drop in the SENSEX

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd rose 3.6% today to trade at Rs 120.75. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.39% to quote at 28035.48. The index is down 11.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd increased 3.06% and Tata Elxsi Ltd added 2.97% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 22.3 % over last one year compared to the 2.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd has lost 5.89% over last one month compared to 11.35% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 10.96% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1850 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23275 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 169.55 on 09 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62.1 on 01 Apr 2025.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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