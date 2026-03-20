Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.6%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.39%

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd has lost 5.89% over last one month compared to 11.35% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 10.96% drop in the SENSEX

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd rose 3.6% today to trade at Rs 120.75. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.39% to quote at 28035.48. The index is down 11.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd increased 3.06% and Tata Elxsi Ltd added 2.97% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 22.3 % over last one year compared to the 2.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.