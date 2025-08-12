Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 83.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 53.50 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 83.61% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.5047.7211.1210.904.203.072.271.252.241.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News