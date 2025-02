Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 26.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 309.77 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 26.13% to Rs 90.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 309.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 309.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

