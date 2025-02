Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 31.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 117.10 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 31.28% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 117.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.117.1095.627.977.769.497.407.735.635.754.38

