Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 86.13% to Rs 2.41 croreNet profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 86.13% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.4117.37 -86 OPM %4.981.38 -PBDT0.130.26 -50 PBT0.030.15 -80 NP0.020.12 -83
