Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 86.13% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 86.13% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.4117.374.981.380.130.260.030.150.020.12

