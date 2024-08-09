Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 19.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 16.55 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 19.22% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.5518.4644.9551.5210.0812.619.0511.286.858.48

