Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singapore Exchange Market ends flat

Singapore Exchange Market ends flat

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Friday, 24 May 2024, as risk sentiments muted amid weaker regional markets after poor demand at a US Treasury auction boosted bond yields. Traders were also cautious ahead to the release of key inflation readings from the eurozone and the U.S. for additional clues on the future path of monetary policy.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 0.18 point, or 0.01% to 3,323.38 after trading between 3,307.54 and 3,326.65. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 288 to 271, with 1.57 billion securities worth S$1.14 billion changed hands.

SATS Singapore Airport Terminal Services was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 6.1% to S$2.79. DFI Retail Group was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.1% to S$1.87.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Banking stocks ended the day mixed. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was steady at S$14.39 while DBS Group Holdings fell 0.2% to S$35.62. United Overseas Bank was up 0.26% at S$30.56.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Singapore Market ends flat ahead of Fed Meeting Outcome

Singapore Market ends flat

Singapore Market ends 0.1% higher

Singapore Exchange Market ends marginally up

Singapore Exchange Market ends lower

China Market falls ahead of manufacturing PMI data

Board of Gloster approves voluntary delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange

Board of Orient Electric approves change in director

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala

Board of IndusInd Bank appoints director

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story