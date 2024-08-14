Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 52.33% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net loss of Sinnar Bidi Udyog reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.33% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.310.86 52 OPM %-12.98-9.30 -PBDT-0.120.05 PL PBT-0.120.04 PL NP-0.140.03 PL

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

