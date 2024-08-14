Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kore Digital standalone net profit rises 691.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Kore Digital standalone net profit rises 691.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1030.73% to Rs 50.77 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital rose 691.04% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1030.73% to Rs 50.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.774.49 1031 OPM %14.7122.72 -PBDT7.391.01 632 PBT7.050.93 658 NP5.300.67 691

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

Rescued cos 2.5 times those liquidated in real estate sector: IBBI chief

IMD warns of heavy rain in landslide-hit Wayanad, issues orange alert

Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

India to open its 1st lithium mines in Chhattisgarh after GSI confirmation

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story