Kore Digital standalone net profit rises 691.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1030.73% to Rs 50.77 croreNet profit of Kore Digital rose 691.04% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1030.73% to Rs 50.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.774.49 1031 OPM %14.7122.72 -PBDT7.391.01 632 PBT7.050.93 658 NP5.300.67 691
