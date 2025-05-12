Sintercom India standalone net profit declines 89.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 24.11 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India declined 89.36% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.74% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 90.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

24.1123.4990.0187.7115.9716.4316.3916.572.552.889.9910.510.420.591.581.870.050.470.671.15

