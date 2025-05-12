Cineline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.56% to Rs 55.01 crore

Net Loss of Cineline India reported to Rs 56.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.56% to Rs 55.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 60.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 210.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

55.0137.03210.62189.6115.5811.6718.9621.692.30-1.9813.5318.27-4.40-7.40-10.93-1.81-56.01-7.04-60.64-1.55

