Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cineline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cineline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 48.56% to Rs 55.01 crore

Net Loss of Cineline India reported to Rs 56.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.56% to Rs 55.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 60.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 210.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55.0137.03 49 210.62189.61 11 OPM %15.5811.67 -18.9621.69 - PBDT2.30-1.98 LP 13.5318.27 -26 PBT-4.40-7.40 41 -10.93-1.81 -504 NP-56.01-7.04 -696 -60.64-1.55 -3812

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2025 quarter

PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 125.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 182.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 101.47% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story