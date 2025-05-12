Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.24% to Rs 109.53 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 13.55% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.24% to Rs 109.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.07% to Rs 43.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 382.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
