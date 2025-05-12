HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 33.23 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers rose 1.33% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 33.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 177.38% to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 117.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

