Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 42.84 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser rose 1.93% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 42.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.42.8438.999.718.873.502.962.732.302.112.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News