Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 56.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 56.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 23.49 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India rose 56.67% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 87.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.4919.68 19 87.7182.21 7 OPM %16.4317.07 -16.5713.78 - PBDT2.882.49 16 10.518.15 29 PBT0.590.50 18 1.870.26 619 NP0.470.30 57 1.15-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sintercom India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Leading Leasing Finance &amp; Investment Company standalone net profit declines 21.82% in the March 2024 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 214.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Venmax Drugs &amp; Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Singapore Exchange Market gains 0.3%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story