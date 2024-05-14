Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Venmax Drugs &amp; Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 73.68% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.91% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 32.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Healthcare shares gain

Singapore Exchange Market gains 0.3%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 26.40% in the March 2024 quarter

ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 700.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story