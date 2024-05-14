Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 214.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 214.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 14 2024
Sales decline 12.38% to Rs 331.09 crore

Net Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 214.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 755.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 331.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 377.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 681.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1816.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 1372.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1457.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales331.09377.87 -12 1372.011457.86 -6 OPM %12.1735.86 -26.671.90 - PBDT-165.89-49.39 -236 -387.94-726.80 47 PBT-199.29-169.33 -18 -665.93-1230.37 46 NP-214.72-755.87 72 -681.36-1816.91 62

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

