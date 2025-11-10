Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 36.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.38% to Rs 131.17 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 36.30% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 131.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.131.17105.4620.8917.9827.0819.7924.4717.9718.1013.28

