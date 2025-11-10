Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 2.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.86% to Rs 74.99 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 2.33% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.86% to Rs 74.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.9991.2923.5616.6417.2815.5514.8613.5410.5610.32

