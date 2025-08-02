Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 39.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 39.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 45.27% to Rs 114.24 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 39.08% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.27% to Rs 114.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.2478.64 45 OPM %19.7517.89 -PBDT21.6615.49 40 PBT19.1913.93 38 NP14.2010.21 39

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

