Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 39.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 39.08% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.27% to Rs 114.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.114.2478.6419.7517.8921.6615.4919.1913.9314.2010.21

