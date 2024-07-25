Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SIS standalone net profit declines 30.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 10.55% to Rs 1183.11 crore

Net profit of SIS declined 30.92% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 1183.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1070.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1183.111070.18 11 OPM %5.575.68 -PBDT47.0744.48 6 PBT29.3431.35 -6 NP28.4041.11 -31

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

