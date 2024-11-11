Sital Leasing & Finance consolidated net profit declines 58.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 0.58 croreNet profit of Sital Leasing & Finance declined 58.62% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.580.64 -9 OPM %86.2189.06 -PBDT0.580.58 0 PBT0.580.58 0 NP0.240.58 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News