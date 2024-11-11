Sital Leasing & Finance consolidated net profit declines 58.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Sital Leasing & Finance declined 58.62% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.580.6486.2189.060.580.580.580.580.240.58

