Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 254.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Zydus Wellness rose 254.24% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 490.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 437.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.490.70437.903.993.8422.7014.4017.808.6020.905.90

