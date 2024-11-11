Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 254.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 490.70 croreNet profit of Zydus Wellness rose 254.24% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 490.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 437.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales490.70437.90 12 OPM %3.993.84 -PBDT22.7014.40 58 PBT17.808.60 107 NP20.905.90 254
