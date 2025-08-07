Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 307.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 616.16% to Rs 162.64 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy rose 307.69% to Rs 22.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 616.16% to Rs 162.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.162.6422.7117.1432.2828.933.7224.280.3122.795.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News