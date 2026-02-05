Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order

Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 1.79% to Rs 59.59 after the company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 4.03 crore from Saanvi Metal Craft for the supply of brass scrap honey.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order will be executed within six months. Siyaram Recycling Industries clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in Saanvi Metal Craft, and the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions, in compliance with applicable regulatory norms.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India and Gulf Cooperation Council Sign Terms of Reference for India-GCC Free Trade Agreement

Bajel Projects reports dismal Q3 PAT

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 139.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 22.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 7.52% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story