Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order

Siyaram Recycling Industries rose 1.79% to Rs 59.59 after the company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 4.03 crore from Saanvi Metal Craft for the supply of brass scrap honey.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order will be executed within six months. Siyaram Recycling Industries clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in Saanvi Metal Craft, and the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions, in compliance with applicable regulatory norms.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.