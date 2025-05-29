Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -14.22 crore

Net loss of Bombay Oxygen Investments reported to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -14.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.60% to Rs 17.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.47% to Rs 20.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

-14.2212.6620.2170.84103.1695.1091.9397.44-14.6713.4119.2770.41-14.7213.3619.0870.22-12.308.6917.5157.60

