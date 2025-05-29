Affordable Robotic & Automation consolidated net profit declines 90.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.46% to Rs 84.42 crore

Net profit of Affordable Robotic & Automation declined 90.73% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.46% to Rs 84.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 162.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

84.42106.13162.56163.108.4328.18-2.049.225.4628.72-7.5111.594.5327.03-9.428.652.3024.82-11.656.43

