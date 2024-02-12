Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN Ltd Slides 10.53%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.33%

SJVN Ltd Slides 10.53%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.33%

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

SJVN Ltd has added 33.52% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX

SJVN Ltd lost 10.53% today to trade at Rs 125.8. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.33% to quote at 5376.73. The index is up 7.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd decreased 5% and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd lost 4.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 95.98 % over last one year compared to the 17.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SJVN Ltd has added 33.52% over last one month compared to 7.11% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 170.45 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.39 on 27 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SJVN Ltd Spurts 6.4%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.84%

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Utilties shares gain

Auto stocks rise

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 22.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story