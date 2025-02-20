SJVN Ltd soars 2.55%

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.27, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.41% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 92.27, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. SJVN Ltd has dropped around 6.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31198.5, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 91.72, up 3.39% on the day. SJVN Ltd is down 23.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.41% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 38.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

