Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for third consecutive session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 131, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has slipped around 10.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21809.15, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 186.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

