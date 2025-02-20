JSW Energy Ltd soars 4.05%, rises for third straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 473.25, up 4.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% gain in NIFTY and a 19.41% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31198.5, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 473.4, up 3.82% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 72.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

