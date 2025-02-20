M&M climbs on partnering US firm for AI-powered maritime & aerial securityms

Mahindra & Mahindra added 2.39% to Rs 2,823.20 after the firm has entered into strategic partnership with US-based Anduril Industries, a leader in autonomous systems, to co-develop cutting-edge security and surveillance technologies.

This collaboration focused on creating autonomous maritime systems, AI-powered counter-unmanned aerial system (CUAS) solutions, and next-generation command and control (C2) software to enhance regional security and operational capabilities.

The partnership primarily worked on the development of modular autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) designed for various security, surveillance, reconnaissance, and survey missions. These AUVs were built for rapid deployment, improving underwater operational efficiency. Additionally, the companies focused on CUAS technologies to detect and neutralize drone threats, enhancing protection against the evolving challenges in aerial security.

Vinod Sahay, Group Executive Board Member, Mahindra Group, said, Partnering with Anduril Industries marks a significant milestone in Mahindra Groups commitment to developing advanced security and autonomous technologies. This collaboration combines our deep engineering expertise with Andurils innovative solutions to deliver cutting-edge capabilities that enhance security and address emerging threats.

Greg Kausner, SVP-Global Defense, Anduril Industries, stated, Global security forces face a rapidly evolving set of threats from both emerging unmanned systems and legacy manned platforms, and autonomy is key to maintaining credible protection. Anduril is thrilled to announce our partnership with Mahindra; we believe that our two companies together are well poised to bring cutting-edge autonomy-enabled capabilities to the Indian market.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The company reported a 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

