SKF India rallies as Q4 PAT climbs 42% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 130/share

SKF India soared 6.40% to Rs 4,875 after the firm reported a 42.54% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 175.23 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 122.92 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations stood Rs 1,203.4 crore in March 2024 quarter, up by 9.93% from Rs 1,094.69 crore in same quarter last year.

Profit before tax declined 35.16% year on year to Rs 229.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

On full year basis, the company reported a 5.13% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 551.8 crore on 6.16% rise in revenue to Rs 4,570.13 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the firms board recommended a final dividend of Rs 130 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

SKF India is a leading supplier of products, solutions & services within rolling bearing, seals, mechatronics, and lubrication systems.

