Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Indegene Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 August 2025.

Skipper Ltd soared 12.53% to Rs 546 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21626 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd spiked 10.82% to Rs 2253. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38527 shares in the past one month. KIOCL Ltd surged 10.45% to Rs 351.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77237 shares in the past one month. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd exploded 8.46% to Rs 60.16. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.81 lakh shares in the past one month.