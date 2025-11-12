Sky Industries standalone net profit declines 13.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 24.40 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries declined 13.79% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.4022.2912.7910.992.882.952.342.511.752.03

