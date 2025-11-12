J A Finance standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of J A Finance rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.810.5876.5463.790.320.290.320.290.240.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News