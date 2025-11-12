Bedmutha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.62% to Rs 363.67 crore

Net loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.62% to Rs 363.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.363.67251.473.922.704.8415.44-0.9310.59-0.9310.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News